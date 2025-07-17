Lobbying Update: $90,000 of PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to commerce, tax, trade and health.
PTON Insider Trading Activity
PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 647,104 shares for an estimated $4,698,695.
- ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 433,339 shares for an estimated $3,341,321.
- ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 163,498 shares for an estimated $1,526,078.
- NICK V. CALDWELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 230,701 shares for an estimated $1,521,977.
- DION C. SANDERS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,354 shares for an estimated $1,516,333.
- SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,491 shares for an estimated $739,339.
- CHARLES PETER KIROL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 20,633 shares for an estimated $131,822
PTON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of PTON stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 31,637,067 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,946,263
- FMR LLC added 14,570,614 shares (+135.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,086,280
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,519,279 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,881,843
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,940,422 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,223,467
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,113,559 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,677,692
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,014,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,051,469
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,863,111 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,094,861
PTON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025
PTON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTON recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PTON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025
- Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 04/28/2025
- Lauren Schenk from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/17/2025
- Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.5 on 04/15/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025
