Lobbying Update: $90,000 of OSHKOSH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of OSHKOSH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Military truck procurement Army training platforms"
OSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of OSK stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,712 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,048,424
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 992,313 shares (+267.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,356,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 895,534 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,251,838
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 601,381 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,577,924
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 583,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,860,211
- FMR LLC added 411,795 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,741,673
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,903 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,434,714
OSK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
OSK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025
- Ross Gilardi from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/06/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $106.0 on 06/06/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $169.0 on 06/06/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $127.0 on 06/03/2025
