Lobbying Update: $90,000 of OSHKOSH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of OSHKOSH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Military truck procurement Army training platforms"

OSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of OSK stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

OSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $149.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $131.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ross Gilardi from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $106.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $169.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $127.0 on 06/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.