Lobbying Update: $90,000 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions related to energy and fiscal policy"

NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NEE Insider Trading Activity

NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,684 shares for an estimated $3,007,880 .

. JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,292 institutional investors add shares of NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

NEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $91.0 on 03/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.