Lobbying Update: $90,000 of IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. H.R.1672 - Maintaining Investments in New Innovation Act. H.R.1262/S.932 - Give Kids a Chance Act of 2025. H.R.946 - ORPHAN Cures Act.

Issues related to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. H.R.1414 - Camerons Law."

IONS Insider Trading Activity

IONS insiders have traded $IONS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT P MONIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 92,300 shares for an estimated $3,007,380 .

. PATRICK R. O'NEIL (EVP CLO & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,138 shares for an estimated $521,298 .

. JOSEPH LOSCALZO sold 13,508 shares for an estimated $511,426

ELIZABETH L HOUGEN (EVP, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,393 shares for an estimated $340,392 .

. ERIC SWAYZE (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,790 shares for an estimated $327,148 .

. RICHARD S GEARY (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,478 shares for an estimated $277,968 .

. C FRANK BENNETT (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,079 shares for an estimated $265,192 .

. EUGENE SCHNEIDER (EVP, Chf Clinical Develop Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,007 shares for an estimated $261,669 .

. MICHAEL R HAYDEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $181,078 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN BIRCHLER (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) sold 5,400 shares for an estimated $176,580

JOSEPH BAROLDI (EVP, Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $144,861 .

. SHANNON L. DEVERS (EVP, Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold 4,267 shares for an estimated $139,855

IONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of IONS stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IONS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

