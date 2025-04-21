Lobbying Update: $90,000 of IAC INC. (FORMERLY IAC/INTERACTIVECORP) lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of IAC INC. (FORMERLY IAC/INTERACTIVECORP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Activity related to online businesses, trade, technology, general artificial intelligence, postal and competition."

IAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of IAC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

IAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024

