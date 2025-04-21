Lobbying Update: $90,000 of IAC INC. (FORMERLY IAC/INTERACTIVECORP) lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of IAC INC. (FORMERLY IAC/INTERACTIVECORP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Activity related to online businesses, trade, technology, general artificial intelligence, postal and competition."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
IAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of IAC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,208,509 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,135,078
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 920,875 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,726,547
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 801,584 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,580,333
- FRESHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 794,296 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,265,929
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 735,796 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,742,239
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 636,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,448,687
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 483,613 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,863,064
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
IAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for IAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IAC forecast page.
IAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 11/13/2024
- James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.