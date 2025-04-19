Lobbying Update: $90,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General issues affecting the aerospace industry, both defense and commercial
Monitoring potential changes to international minimum global tax IRA Energy Credits
Issues related to access and trade of manufactured products Issues related to US export restrictions and sanctions
Appropriations issues NDAA FY 26 issues related to national security technologies
Financing for energy projects US nuclear fuel supply chain issues Build relationship with the administration for climate policies and programs"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
HON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
HON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,112 institutional investors add shares of HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 17,721,324 shares (+461.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,003,069,878
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,057,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,594,215,964
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,367,886 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $760,771,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,091,541 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $698,348,196
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,977,576 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $672,604,642
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,864,906 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $647,153,616
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,263,296 shares (+302.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,255,933
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HON forecast page.
HON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $247.0 on 03/26/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 01/07/2025
- Andrew Obin from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 10/24/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.