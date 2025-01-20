Lobbying Update: $90,000 of THE HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of THE HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Oppose S.567/H.R. 20, Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2023; discuss Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act; discuss family paid leave proposals; discuss workforce improvement proposals; monitor port negotiations.

Support S.140 / H.R.895, Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023; Support language in H.R.4367 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2025; monitor congressional efforts around data privacy.

Educate policymakers regarding U.S. tariff policy and on the Administration's current trade agenda.

Oppose corporate tax rate increases and discuss expiring provisions in Pub. L. 115-97, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; discuss the implementation of PL 117-167, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, including the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program.

Monitor implementation of P.L. 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Monitor S.1838 / H.R.3881, the Credit Card Competition Act."

HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HD Insider Trading Activity

HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334 .

. TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,279 shares for an estimated $10,897,083 .

. TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958

RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925

HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904 .

. WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

KIMBERLY R SCARDINO (SVP-Finance, CAO & Controller) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $617,100

HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,746 institutional investors add shares of HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

