Lobbying Update: $90,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to postal reform Issues related to cargo screening Issues related to supply chain

Trucking efficiency issue Issues related to cargo aviation Labor issues affecting the trucking industry

NDAA FY 2025 De Minimus rule"

FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/07, 10/04, 08/21 and 0 sales.

FDX Insider Trading Activity

FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929

FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of FDX stock to their portfolio, and 803 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

