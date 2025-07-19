Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION/ DBA DISH lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION/ DBA DISH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Wireless (Open RAN, direct-to-device, and spectrum) and video issues."
SATS Insider Trading Activity
SATS insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $975,250.
SATS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of SATS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,410,496 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,820,487
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,789,238 shares (+824.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,768,708
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,713,729 shares (+97.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,837,187
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,599,496 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,915,107
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,413,813 shares (+467.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,165,336
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 999,000 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,554,420
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 924,184 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,640,626
