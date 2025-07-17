Lobbying Update: $90,000 of DRAFTKINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of DRAFTKINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues regarding the Federal Wagering Excise Tax on Sports Betting; enforcement issues related to gaming and illegitimate operators"

DKNG Insider Trading Activity

DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,427,585 shares for an estimated $61,167,082 .

. PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,210,850 shares for an estimated $50,552,521 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 866,651 shares for an estimated $37,281,278 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 586,689 shares for an estimated $23,225,054 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 171,371 shares for an estimated $7,235,435 .

. JOCELYN MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,556 shares for an estimated $254,278.

DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 420 institutional investors add shares of DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKNG in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $51.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $50.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $53.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steven Sheeckutz from Citigroup set a target price of $58.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

