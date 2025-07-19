Lobbying Update: $90,000 of DAVITA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of DAVITA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement policies for specific kidney treatments."

DVA Insider Trading Activity

DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,299,029 shares for an estimated $344,086,092.

DVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of DVA stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $166.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $164.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $169.0 on 02/18/2025

