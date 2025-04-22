Lobbying Update: $90,000 of CONAGRA BRANDS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of CONAGRA BRANDS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to FDA's final rule, "Nutrient Content Claims; Definition of Term Healthy" Issues related to FDA's Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) regulations; Issues related to the labeling of plant-based foods; Issues related to HR 214, The Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2025.

Issues related to Tax Cut & Jobs Act reauthorization

Tariff issues related to Executive Orders 14226, 14227, 14257, 14259, 14266"

CAG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

CAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of CAG stock to their portfolio, and 429 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

