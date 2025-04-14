Lobbying Update: $90,000 of CLEAN HARBORS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of CLEAN HARBORS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to PFAS in the national aviation system.

Encouraging support for various PFAS remediation technologies."

CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/10, 02/07.

on 02/10, 02/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

CLH Insider Trading Activity

CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,999 shares for an estimated $11,144,847 .

. ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $1,515,291

ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $665,434 .

. LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,540 shares for an estimated $376,810 .

. BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 861 shares for an estimated $224,987

ERIC J. DUGAS (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $200,949

CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of CLH stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

CLH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $271.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $270.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.