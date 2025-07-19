Lobbying Update: $90,000 of CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S.351 STEWARD Act

H.R. 640 Chemical Tax Repeal Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CVX Insider Trading Activity

CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,796 institutional investors add shares of CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX forecast page.

CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.