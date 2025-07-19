Lobbying Update: $90,000 of CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S.351 STEWARD Act
H.R. 640 Chemical Tax Repeal Act"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CVX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
CVX Insider Trading Activity
CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,796 institutional investors add shares of CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 83,702,101 shares (+652139.5%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $11,985,303,842
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 8,767,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,466,751,209
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 5,380,883 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $770,488,636
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,303,718 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $887,258,984
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,979,512 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $833,022,562
- SWISS NATIONAL BANK removed 4,915,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $822,236,205
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,020,351 shares (+461.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $337,984,518
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CVX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX forecast page.
CVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025
- Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025
- Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.