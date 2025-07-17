Stocks
Lobbying Update: $90,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

July 17, 2025

$90,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Toxic substances; Superfund; Clean Air Act; PFAS water regulations.
Issues related to Section 48D of the Internal Revenue Code and Section 107 of the Chips and Science Act; S. 1642 (Strengthening Essential Manufacturing and Industrial Investment Act); H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Critical minerals."

CC Insider Trading Activity

CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAMIAN GUMPEL (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 21,222 shares for an estimated $201,376 and 0 sales.
  • SHANE HOSTETTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,450 shares for an estimated $50,196

CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of CC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,820,170 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,216,900
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,051,778 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,760,556
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,643,396 shares (+79.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,235,147
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,515,520 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,504,985
  • LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,301,033 shares (+216.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,602,976
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,263,047 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,089,025
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,124,197 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,210,385

CC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

CC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/28/2025
  • Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

