Lobbying Update: $90,000 of CARE ACTION NOW INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of CARE ACTION NOW INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy related to foreign aid and assistance."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DNOW Insider Trading Activity

DNOW insiders have traded $DNOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL M COPPINGER sold 26,186 shares for an estimated $401,955

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of DNOW stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.