Lobbying Update: $90,000 of BLINK CHARGING CO. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of BLINK CHARGING CO. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Provide strategic guidance and counsel on IIJA implementation, NEVI implementation, and other transportation issues."

BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

BLNK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLNK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLNK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $1.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Craig Irwin from Roth MKM set a target price of $3.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 02/04/2025

