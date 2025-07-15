Lobbying Update: $90,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues affecting the asset management industry and retirement savings.

BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BLK Insider Trading Activity

BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.

BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of BLK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1107.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1180.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1164.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1115.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $1090.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $980.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 William Katz from Citigroup set a target price of $1100.0 on 04/14/2025

