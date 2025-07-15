Lobbying Update: $90,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy related to disability issues."

AEYE Insider Trading Activity

AEYE insiders have traded $AEYE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES B HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 13,300 shares for an estimated $204,750 and 0 sales.

AEYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of AEYE stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AEYE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEYE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

AEYE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEYE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Zach Cummins from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/22/2025

