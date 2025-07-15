Lobbying Update: $90,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advocacy related to disability issues."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AEYE Insider Trading Activity
AEYE insiders have traded $AEYE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES B HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 13,300 shares for an estimated $204,750 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AEYE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of AEYE stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,225,931 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,607,834
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 515,279 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,719,596
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,775,000
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 245,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,728,380
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 173,239 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,922,952
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 149,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,664,001
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD added 70,000 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $777,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AEYE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEYE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AEYE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEYE forecast page.
AEYE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEYE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 04/30/2025
- Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 04/30/2025
- Zach Cummins from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/22/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.