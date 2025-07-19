Stocks
AGO

Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY MUNICIPAL CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

July 19, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY MUNICIPAL CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal bankruptcy related issues that impact Puerto Rico and/or the municipal bond market; Issues related to municipal bond policies; Issues related to passive foreign investment companies; Issues related to public financing.
Issues regarding Puerto Rico's Medicaid program.
Issues related to supply chain and logistics.
Issues related to tax treatment of passive foreign investment companies."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AGO Insider Trading Activity

AGO insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,355 shares for an estimated $7,091,797.
  • LAURA BIELING (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,649 shares for an estimated $232,476

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of AGO stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.