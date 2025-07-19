Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY MUNICIPAL CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY MUNICIPAL CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal bankruptcy related issues that impact Puerto Rico and/or the municipal bond market; Issues related to municipal bond policies; Issues related to passive foreign investment companies; Issues related to public financing.

Issues regarding Puerto Rico's Medicaid program.

Issues related to supply chain and logistics.

Issues related to tax treatment of passive foreign investment companies."

AGO Insider Trading Activity

AGO insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,355 shares for an estimated $7,091,797 .

. LAURA BIELING (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,649 shares for an estimated $232,476

AGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of AGO stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

