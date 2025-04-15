Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Disaster relief."
AGO Insider Trading Activity
AGO insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold 34,000 shares for an estimated $3,003,220
- ROBERT BAILENSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,336,000
AGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of AGO stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 449,310 shares (+67.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,442,393
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 339,991 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,602,589
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 254,063 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,868,210
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 241,215 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,711,762
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 237,502 shares (+8932.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,923,926
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 230,258 shares (+89.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,725,522
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 219,769 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,781,407
