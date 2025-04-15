Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Disaster relief."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AGO Insider Trading Activity

AGO insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold 34,000 shares for an estimated $3,003,220

ROBERT BAILENSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,336,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of AGO stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

