Lobbying Update: $90,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$90,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to competition in the beverage industry.

H.R. 1707 - Grown in America Act of 2025; Issues related to tax incentives in support grown in America products."

BUD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.

BUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of BUD stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BUD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

BUD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025

