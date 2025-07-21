Lobbying Update: $890,000 of NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$890,000 of NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, P.L. 117-169, including potential changes to the structure of and reimbursement for Medicare Part D. H.R. 946 - Orphan Cures Act H.R. 1492 / S. 832 - Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act

Regulatory and legislative healthcare issues related to pharmaceutical development, approval, reimbursement, and patient access. Issues related to the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia. Issues related to telehealth including the Telemental Health Care Access Act of 2023, H.R. 3432, and the Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024, H.R. 7623. Issues related to the Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher Program.

Support appropriations report language and funding to encourage additional support from the Department of Health and Human Services for physical conditions associated with mental illness, such as Tardive Dyskinesia.

Issues related to the Research and Development (R&D) tax credit including the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, H.R. 7024. Issues related to the Orphan Drug Tax Credit."

NBIX Insider Trading Activity

NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 166,543 shares for an estimated $24,358,762 .

. JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 83,186 shares for an estimated $10,808,937 .

. WILLIAM H RASTETTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,305,952

STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 13,831 shares for an estimated $1,613,922

KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,079 shares for an estimated $650,505 .

. MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,821 shares for an estimated $610,967 .

. EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $596,752 .

. DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,345 shares for an estimated $553,852 .

. ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,341 shares for an estimated $551,966 .

. JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,991 shares for an estimated $529,946 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,589 shares for an estimated $460,056 .

. INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,973 shares for an estimated $390,963.

NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NBIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBIX in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

NBIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIX recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NBIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $163.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Danielle Brill from Truist Securities set a target price of $163.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $182.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $174.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $165.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $160.0 on 05/06/2025

