Lobbying Update: $870,000 of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$870,000 of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding promoting health equity International Reference Pricing/Most Favored Nation, regarding all bio-pharmaceutical issues Ensuring Pathways to Innovation Cures (EPIC) Act Implementation of Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 MINI Act ORPHAN Act Mental Health Appropriations Language FY26

Issues related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program - regarding all bio-pharmaceutical related provisions H.R.7635, the 340B PATIENTS Act

Proposed policies regarding corporate tax reform - regarding all bio-pharmaceutical related provisions Discussions regarding OECD implementation

Intellectual Property Reform concerning bio-pharmaceutical industry

H.R.830, HELP Copays Act of 2023 S.127, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2023 H.R.3283, Fairness for Patient Medications Act S.1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act H.R.5378, Lower Costs, More Transparency Act S.2973, Modernizing and Ensuring Equity Act H.R.8412, Clinical Trials Modernization Act"

BMY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BMY Insider Trading Activity

BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 3,653 shares for an estimated $200,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930

BMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,091 institutional investors add shares of BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,027 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BMY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BMY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024

