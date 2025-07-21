Lobbying Update: $860,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$860,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Proposals related to corporate and international tax reform, and advanced manufacturing and research (H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act)
China trade policy, multi-lateral agreements (no legislation); trade enforcement cases (no legislation); export control policy; outbound investment.
High-skilled immigration (no legislation); workforce development (no legislation); STEM education (no legislation)
Supply chain issues relating to manufacturing, resiliency, forced labor, and rare earth minerals (CHIP Equip Act)
Proposals supporting government science funding; artificial intelligence; quantum policy (National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act; S.597, Department of Energy Leadership Act)"
AMAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.
AMAT Insider Trading Activity
AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.
- ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.
AMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,058 institutional investors add shares of AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 7,513,638 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,090,379,146
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 4,819,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $882,396,301
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,944,193 shares (+2401.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,261,288
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,873,111 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $416,945,868
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,787,601 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,536,657
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,675,965 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $388,336,040
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,808,276 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $331,041,087
AMAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
AMAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/14/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025
- Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 07/08/2025
- Timm Schulze-Melander from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 07/07/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $220.0 on 07/07/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $169.0 on 07/01/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025
