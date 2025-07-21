Lobbying Update: $860,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$860,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposals related to corporate and international tax reform, and advanced manufacturing and research (H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act)

China trade policy, multi-lateral agreements (no legislation); trade enforcement cases (no legislation); export control policy; outbound investment.

High-skilled immigration (no legislation); workforce development (no legislation); STEM education (no legislation)

Supply chain issues relating to manufacturing, resiliency, forced labor, and rare earth minerals (CHIP Equip Act)

Proposals supporting government science funding; artificial intelligence; quantum policy (National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act; S.597, Department of Energy Leadership Act)"

AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.

AMAT Insider Trading Activity

AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.

AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,058 institutional investors add shares of AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Timm Schulze-Melander from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $220.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $169.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025

