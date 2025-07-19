Lobbying Update: $850,000 of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES F/K/A NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$850,000 of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES F/K/A NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advertising tax deduction policy and issues

Advertising tax policy and issues

Local and national broadcast ownership cap and related rules, Broadcast Positioning Satellite ("BPS") System and ATSC 3.0"

NXST Insider Trading Activity

NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,920 shares for an estimated $11,013,654 .

. DANA ZIMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,685 shares for an estimated $1,516,652 .

. ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,893 shares for an estimated $1,218,734 .

. BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,800 shares for an estimated $1,012,006 .

. SEAN COMPTON (President, Networks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $625,002 .

. GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,863 shares for an estimated $495,988 .

. LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,720 shares for an estimated $462,519 .

. MICHAEL BIARD (President & COO) sold 2,182 shares for an estimated $378,779

CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $339,026

BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,619 shares for an estimated $275,569 .

. RACHEL MORGAN (EVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $117,381.

NXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of NXST stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NXST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

NXST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NXST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $200.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $220.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $200.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 02/28/2025

