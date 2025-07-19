Lobbying Update: $850,000 of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES F/K/A NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$850,000 of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES F/K/A NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advertising tax deduction policy and issues
Advertising tax policy and issues
Local and national broadcast ownership cap and related rules, Broadcast Positioning Satellite ("BPS") System and ATSC 3.0"
NXST Insider Trading Activity
NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,920 shares for an estimated $11,013,654.
- DANA ZIMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,685 shares for an estimated $1,516,652.
- ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,893 shares for an estimated $1,218,734.
- BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,800 shares for an estimated $1,012,006.
- SEAN COMPTON (President, Networks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $625,002.
- GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,863 shares for an estimated $495,988.
- LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,720 shares for an estimated $462,519.
- MICHAEL BIARD (President & COO) sold 2,182 shares for an estimated $378,779
- CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $339,026
- BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,619 shares for an estimated $275,569.
- RACHEL MORGAN (EVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $117,381.
NXST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of NXST stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 832,017 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,114,086
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 526,125 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,292,122
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 394,437 shares (+71715.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,690,999
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 382,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,576,740
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 335,141 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,063,970
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 284,151 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,925,542
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 277,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,697,168
NXST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
NXST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NXST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $200.0 on 05/13/2025
- Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $220.0 on 05/09/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025
- Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $200.0 on 03/10/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 02/28/2025
- Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 02/28/2025
