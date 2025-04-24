Lobbying Update: $8,150,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$8,150,000 of GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 906, REPAIR Act, H.R. 1707 SMART Act; S. 2934/HR 8684 SHOP SAFE Act, S. 2220 PREVAIL Act and autonomous vehicle technology, issues generally.

Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 negotiations and agreements on the taxation of global income, IRA sections 30D, 45X, 45W, expiring provisions of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Defense authorization for Fiscal Year 2025, hybrid propulsion programs, infantry squad vehicle authorization; Armored vehicle procurement, provisions related to LIDAR

Vehicle fuel economy; vehicle safety, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, connected vehicles, global competitiveness; S. 711, the Transportation Freedom Act, Protecting American Advanced Manufacturing Act; EV infrastructure and auto manufacturing supply chain; S. 154/H.R. 621, PART Act; Permitting Reform

THUD Appropriations; Defense appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025; infantry squad vehicle funding, tactical electrification initiatives; Department of defense budget request for Fiscal Year 2025

Fuel economy/GHG rule/CAFE/ACC II; Safe II GHG reduction rule, Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act; calculation for EVs.

Privacy and data breach, issues generally

Tariffs, Non-tariff trade barriers,global marketaccess

Corporate governance and industrial loan charters, issues generally."

GM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

GM Insider Trading Activity

GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752 .

. MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) sold 206,824 shares for an estimated $11,913,062

MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130

ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) sold 8,919 shares for an estimated $535,229

GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of GM stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

