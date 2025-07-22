Lobbying Update: $810,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$810,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Financial Stability Issues Outbound Investment Investment manager passivity requirements Fed/FDIC/OCC long-term debt proposal Regulation O

Infrastructure Investment Financial Stability Issues Stewardship Investment manager passivity requirements Exchange Traded Products Sustainability Disclosure Rule 15c2-11 Money Market Fund Reform U.S. Treasury Market Structure Proxy Process Secure 2.0 Digital Assets Equity Market Structure Central Counter Party Risk Swap Block Sizes Uncleared Margin Rules SEC Outsourcing Proposal SEC Open-End Fund Liquidity Risk Management and Swing Pricing Proposal SEC Safeguarding/Custody Rule SEC Predictive Data Analytics Outbound Investment General briefings on compliance with applicable federal law Accredited Investor Status for IRA investments SEC Rule 3b-16, Reg ATS/Definition of Exchange SEC Treasury Clearing Rule SEC Dealer Definition Rule Private Credit Regulation FERC blanket authorization AI Basel III/GSIB Capital Rules CFTC 1.25 Proposal Closed-end funds QPAM Fed/FDIC/OCC long-term debt proposal Common ownership ETF share class Stablecoin legislation Crypto regulation Tokenization Access to private investments Private assets in defined contribution (DC) plans Acquired fund fees and expenses (AFFE) SEC Rule 206(4)-5 E-Delivery legislation

DOL fiduciary proposal 403(b) investment parity Secure 2.0 QPAM Child Savings Accounts/ Early Wealth Building/ Trump + MAGA Accounts Access Issues Emergency Savings Accounts Retirement Tax Advantage Private assets in DC plans Social Security Solvency Defined Benefit Plan Solvency Decumulation and Lifetime Income

Repeal of 852b6 Accredited Investor Status for IRA investments Taxation of digital assets Proposed Section 899 BEAT (Base Erosion Adjustment Tax) 162m Stock buybacks Endowments Tax Private Foundations Tax Clean Energy Tax

Infrastructure Data Management Artificial Intelligence"

BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 05/08, 02/24.

on 04/07, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 04/01.

on 04/09, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/18.

on 03/27, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

BLK Insider Trading Activity

BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 16,485 shares for an estimated $15,119,633.

BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of BLK stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $1093.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mike Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1170.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $1224.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $1215.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1115.0 on 06/27/2025

