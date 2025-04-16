Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ZOETIS lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ZOETIS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to animal health; issues related to trade; issues related to tax; and issues pertaining to the Farm Bill."

ZTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZTS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ZTS Insider Trading Activity

ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

WILLIE M REED sold 1,210 shares for an estimated $201,029

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 652 shares for an estimated $111,224 .

. KRISTIN C PECK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 382 shares for an estimated $59,852

ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 781 institutional investors add shares of ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 862 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

ZTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Block from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $165.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $243.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.