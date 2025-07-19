Lobbying Update: $80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Partnership issues related to qualifying income and H.R. 1, 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill."
WLK Insider Trading Activity
WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.
WLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of WLK stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 708,142 shares (+366.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,835,444
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 660,957 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,115,528
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 586,178 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,635,385
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 546,991 shares (+359.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,715,509
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 471,274 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,141,538
- STATE STREET CORP added 435,857 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,598,775
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 421,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,114,630
WLK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
WLK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025
- Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025
- Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025
