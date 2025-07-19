Lobbying Update: $80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Partnership issues related to qualifying income and H.R. 1, 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill."

WLK Insider Trading Activity

WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.

WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of WLK stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025

