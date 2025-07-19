Stocks
WLK

Lobbying Update: $80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

July 19, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$80,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Partnership issues related to qualifying income and H.R. 1, 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WLK Insider Trading Activity

WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of WLK stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WLK forecast page.

WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.