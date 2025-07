Lobbying Update: $80,000 of VENTURE GLOBAL LNG lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of VENTURE GLOBAL LNG lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Energy"

VG Insider Trading Activity

VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B PENDER (See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 1,187,111 shares for an estimated $11,994,030 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

VG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VG in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

VG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VG recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $VG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $14.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 04/24/2025

