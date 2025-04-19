Lobbying Update: $80,000 of UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to transportation and food delivery.

UBER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UBER Insider Trading Activity

UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,780 shares for an estimated $4,536,660 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $206,250

UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,097 institutional investors add shares of UBER stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

UBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $82.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $96.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation set a target price of $85.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $85.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Justin Post from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $96.0 on 10/23/2024

