Lobbying Update: $80,000 of TRIMBLE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of TRIMBLE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R.____/S.____ Department of Defense Appropriations Bill 2026 - Title III, all provisions related to land surveying and control systems. H.R.____/S.____ Energy and Water Appropriations bill, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to surveying and mapping equipment. H.R.____/S.____ Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to GPS equipment modernization. H.R.____/S.____ Legislation to provide for reconciliation pursuant to H.Con.Res.14 for fiscal year 2025; all provisions related to military land surveying and construction equipment. H.R.8774/S.4921, Department of Defense Appropriations bill, 2025 (118th Congress) - Title III, all provisions related to civil engineering and surveying equipment.
H.R.____/S.____ National Defense Authorization Act, 2026 - Title I, all provisions related to land surveying and control systems."
TRMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/10.
TRMB Insider Trading Activity
TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036
- JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.
- JAMES CALVIN DALTON sold 2,141 shares for an estimated $153,702
TRMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,527,693 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,606,787
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,312,937 shares (+217.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,432,128
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,857,517 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,252,151
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 758,656 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,606,632
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 737,687 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,124,963
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 708,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,041,412
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 702,856 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,663,804
TRMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
TRMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $88.0 on 12/11/2024
- Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 11/07/2024
