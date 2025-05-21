Lobbying Update: $80,000 of TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy and infrastructure"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TRP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of TRP stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 24,455,664 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,551,897
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 20,084,982 shares (+550.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $948,212,000
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 12,507,246 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $590,467,083
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 9,954,018 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $469,929,189
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA added 7,562,887 shares (+80.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,043,895
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 5,053,228 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,562,893
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,239,189 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,132,112
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRP forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.