Lobbying Update: $80,000 of TALOS ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of TALOS ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to offshore domestic oil and gas"

TALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of TALO stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TALO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

