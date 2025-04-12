Stocks
SSYS

Lobbying Update: $80,000 of STRATASYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

April 12, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$80,000 of STRATASYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"3-D printing technology related to FY 2025 & FY 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations.
3-D printing technology related to FY 2025 & FY 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations: DoD funding for Starbase STEM education program.
STEM Education, 3D-printing certification; FY 2025 & FY 2026 Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations; DoD funding for Starbase STEM education program.
Funding for additive manufacturing technologies."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of SSYS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SSYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SSYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SSYS forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.