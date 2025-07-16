Lobbying Update: $80,000 of SABRE GLBL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of SABRE GLBL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the independent distribution of travel services, including hotel price transparency (S.314 & H.R.1479) and competition in the travel and tourism industry.

Issues related to the regulation of air travel, and competition in the aviation industry.

Issues pertaining to tax reform, trade and digital service taxes.

Issues related to artificial intelligence and data privacy."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SABR Insider Trading Activity

SABR insiders have traded $SABR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SABR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELAINE PAUL sold 24,325 shares for an estimated $103,210

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SABR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of SABR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SABR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SABR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SABR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SABR forecast page.

SABR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SABR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SABR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.5 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Victor Cheng from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.1 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4.0 on 02/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.