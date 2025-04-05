Lobbying Update: $80,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Resolution - Issues related to funding within the Department of Health and Human Services and its agencies,such as CMS. Policies, rules and regulations related to clinical laboratories and Medicare coverage policies.

H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Resolution - Issues related to funding within the Department of Health and Human Services and its agencies,such as CMS. S. 891 - The Bipartisan Health Care Act - Issues related to Medicaid policies impacting oral health care. Policies, rules and regulations related to Medicare coverage of clinical laboratories and their services."

DGX Insider Trading Activity

DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,447 shares for an estimated $6,843,173 .

. MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,513 shares for an estimated $6,819,095 .

. J. E. DAVIS (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 39,191 shares for an estimated $6,602,074 .

. MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,330 shares for an estimated $712,875 .

. VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710

MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $66,214

PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307

DGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of DGX stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DGX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $182.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $189.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $165.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Paige Meyer from CFRA set a target price of $178.0 on 10/22/2024

