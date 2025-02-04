Lobbying Update: $80,000 of PTC THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of PTC THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to access to rare disease therapies Issues related to FDA modernization and rare disease drug development Issues related to the Accelerated Approval Program Issues related to Public Law No. 117-169 -The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Issues related to rare disease diagnosis and testing Issues related to alternative funding programs Issues related to the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program, including H.R. 7384 - Creating Hope Reauthorization Act of 2024

Awareness of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency (AADCD) Improving diagnostic testing for rare pediatric genetic diseases Awareness of Huntingtons Disease Awareness of Friedreichs Ataxia Awareness of Phenylketonuria Awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Innovative payment methodologies for cell and gene therapies Issues related to value-based purchasing arrangements under the Medicaid program, including H.R. 2666 - The Medicaid VBPs for Patients Act Issues related to Medicaid access across state lines Issues related to Medicaid coverage of Accelerated Approval therapies Issues related to Huntingtons Disease disability insurance access Issues related to implementation of Public Law No. 117-169 -The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, specifically the orphan drug exemption, including H.R. 5539 - The Optimizing Research Progress Hope And New Cures Act and the small molecule penalty, including H.R. 7174 - The Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures Act Issues related to the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program

Issues related to Section 174 R&D Amortization, including H.R. 2673 - American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2023 and S. 866 - American Innovation and Jobs Act and H.R. 7024 - The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 Issues related to the Orphan Drug Tax Credit, including H.R. 1350 - Camerons Law"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PTCT Insider Trading Activity

PTCT insiders have traded $PTCT stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ELLIOTT BOULDING (EXEC. VP AND CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 99,449 shares for an estimated $5,181,204 .

. NEIL GREGORY ALMSTEAD (CHIEF TECHNICAL OPS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 74,589 shares for an estimated $3,861,631 .

. JEROME B ZELDIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $1,235,897 .

. CHRISTINE MARIE UTTER (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,753 shares for an estimated $1,054,078 .

. MATTHEW B. KLEIN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,823 shares for an estimated $577,886 .

. ERIC PAUWELS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,735 shares for an estimated $167,550 .

. LEE SCOTT GOLDEN (EVP & CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,008 shares for an estimated $90,036.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PTCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of PTCT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.