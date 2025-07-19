Lobbying Update: $80,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. __ - Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act (FEMA) Act of 2025 Issues Related to Beyond Visual Line of Sight rulemaking; Issues related to Section 2209 rulemaking; Issues related to drone supply chains/Chinese drones

S.190- Energy Threat Analysis Program Act of 2025; H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act HR. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act H.R. 3657, Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act H.R. 3617, Securing Americas Critical Minerals Supply Act H.R. 3062, Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act Draft legislation on transmission; Draft legislation on permitting reform; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Draft legislation related to cybersecurity; Draft legislation related to security and data; Distribution transformers; Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity.

H.R. 1- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 2872, the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448, the CIRCUIT Act; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; Resiliency issues generally; Distribution transformer issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally.

S. 1337- Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act; Counter-UAS legislation; S. 1875 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization; Issues Related to Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council.

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 10445- the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Financial Services and General Government Act, 2026; Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2026; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Department of Homeland Security Act, 2026; Department of Defense Act, 2026; Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP Issues generally; Disaster supplemental funding general.

H.R. 471/S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act; Conservation regulations at the Bureau of Land Management; Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally. H.R. 471/S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act; Conservation regulations at the Bureau of Land Management; Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally.

Spectrum Issues generally; 811 locate services issues generally.

FY26 National Defense Authorization Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

POR Insider Trading Activity

POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $200,313 .

. BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,420 shares for an estimated $103,130 .

. JOSEPH R JR TRPIK (SVP, Finance CFO) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $56,815

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of POR stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

POR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for POR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $POR forecast page.

POR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $POR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $51.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Lonegan from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $48.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 04/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.