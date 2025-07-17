Lobbying Update: $80,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Exploring essential business/industry status for fitness industry

FTC Rule Concerning Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Plans

Issues related to joint employer

S.1144/H.R.2369 - PHIT Act of 2025 H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act - Issues related to the classification of physical activity expenses as qualified medical expenses for purposes of HSA spending account use"

PLNT Insider Trading Activity

PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLEEN KEATING (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,670 shares for an estimated $2,423,784 .

. CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330

PLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLNT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

PLNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $126.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $95.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 02/26/2025

