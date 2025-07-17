Lobbying Update: $80,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of PLANET FITNESS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Exploring essential business/industry status for fitness industry
FTC Rule Concerning Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Plans
Issues related to joint employer
S.1144/H.R.2369 - PHIT Act of 2025 H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act - Issues related to the classification of physical activity expenses as qualified medical expenses for purposes of HSA spending account use"
PLNT Insider Trading Activity
PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLLEEN KEATING (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,670 shares for an estimated $2,423,784.
- CAMBRIA W DUNAWAY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,330
PLNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,772,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,250,209
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,728,407 shares (+358.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,981,400
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,268,262 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,526,791
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,168,783 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,916,125
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 806,023 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,869,882
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 805,105 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,781,194
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 756,425 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,078,219
PLNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLNT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
PLNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLNT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $126.0 on 06/12/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $95.0 on 05/13/2025
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 05/12/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 05/09/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 03/31/2025
- Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 02/26/2025
