Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ORACLE lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ORACLE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to health information technology, privacy and cyber security; Issues related to Electronic Health Records Management (EHRM) and VA contract
MilCon/VA Appropriations for Electronic Health Record Modernization (lets keep this one)"
ORCL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
ORCL Insider Trading Activity
ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
- NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620
ORCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,418 institutional investors add shares of ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,704,750 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,359,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,480,225 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,944,694
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,440,984 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $573,405,573
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,431,858 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,884,817
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,487,733 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,555,827
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,350,448 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $391,678,654
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,296,069 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,616,938
ORCL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
- Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
ORCL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024
- Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024
- John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 12/05/2024
