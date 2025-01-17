Lobbying Update: $80,000 of OPTION CARE HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of OPTION CARE HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal budget issues

H.R.4104/S.1976 - Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act Medicare coverage and payment for home infusion services"

