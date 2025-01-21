Lobbying Update: $80,000 of NVIDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of NVIDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to semiconductor trade policy.
Issues related to CHIPS Act implementation, semiconductor design & fabrication, and artificial intelligence policy.
Judiciary policy issues related to competition policy."
NVDA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $6,000,000 on 12/20, 07/26 and 1 sale worth up to $5,000,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 12/19, 11/12, 10/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $110,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/01, 09/16, 09/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 10/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/24, 10/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
NVDA Insider Trading Activity
NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 221 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 221 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958.
- JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 185 sales selling 2,880,000 shares for an estimated $317,720,185.
- MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169.
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672
NVDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,381 institutional investors add shares of NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 1,812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 64,596,211 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,844,563,863
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 55,808,611 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,494,538,371
- FMR LLC removed 46,189,661 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,609,272,431
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 39,169,586 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,756,754,523
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,974,039 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,490,127,296
- STATE STREET CORP removed 35,750,704 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,341,565,493
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 28,923,318 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,512,447,737
