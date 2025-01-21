Lobbying Update: $80,000 of NVIDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of NVIDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to semiconductor trade policy.

Issues related to CHIPS Act implementation, semiconductor design & fabrication, and artificial intelligence policy.

Judiciary policy issues related to competition policy."

NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NVDA Insider Trading Activity

NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 221 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 221 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 185 sales selling 2,880,000 shares for an estimated $317,720,185 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068 .

. JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672

NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,381 institutional investors add shares of NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 1,812 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

