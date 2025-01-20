Lobbying Update: $80,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues of importance to the U.S. agriculture and food supply chain. Monitor the Farm Bill reauthorization process, including the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (H.R. 8467) and the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act (S.5335). Monitor policymakers on McDonald's priorities. Monitor the implementation of funding contained in P.L.117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act for climate-smart agriculture, conservation, and rural development. Monitor labor, animal health and other supply chain related issues within animal agriculture.

Educate Members of Congress on McDonald's Corporation and their efforts on workforce development, including H.J.Res.98. Monitor policy developments related to H.R.20 / S.567, the PRO Act.

Monitor issues of importance to nutrition and food safety."

MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MCD Insider Trading Activity

MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,581 shares for an estimated $9,521,106 .

. IAN FREDERICK BORDEN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,264 shares for an estimated $2,179,437 .

. DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,593 shares for an estimated $1,893,563 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,496 shares for an estimated $1,306,571 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 2,346 shares for an estimated $727,260

MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,381 institutional investors add shares of MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

