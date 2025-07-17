Lobbying Update: $80,000 of MASTERBRAND INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of MASTERBRAND INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to manufacturing and trade.

Issues related to manufacturing and trade."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MBC Insider Trading Activity

MBC insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CRISCI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $281,600

JULIANA L CHUGG purchased 6,989 shares for an estimated $99,036

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of MBC stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MBC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.