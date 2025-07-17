Lobbying Update: $80,000 of MASTERBRAND INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of MASTERBRAND INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to manufacturing and trade.
MBC Insider Trading Activity
MBC insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT CRISCI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $281,600
- JULIANA L CHUGG purchased 6,989 shares for an estimated $99,036
MBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of MBC stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,158,260 shares (+418.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,306,875
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,178,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,516,682
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,590,583 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,833,013
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,984,269 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,914,553
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,228,317 shares (+796.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,041,820
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,167,688 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,250,005
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 706,233 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,223,402
MBC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/14/2025
