Lobbying Update: $80,000 of LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policymakers about company presence in Colorado and nationwide.

Educate lawmakers about the Las Vegas Grand Prix Special Event Assessment Rating; support the DHS Special Event Program and Support Act (H.R. 1508).

Educate policymakers about efforts to promote the safety of Formula 1 Grand Prix events."

FWONA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of FWONA stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FWONA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWONA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

