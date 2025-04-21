Lobbying Update: $80,000 of LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Educate policymakers about company presence in Colorado and nationwide.
Educate lawmakers about the Las Vegas Grand Prix Special Event Assessment Rating; support the DHS Special Event Program and Support Act (H.R. 1508).
Educate policymakers about efforts to promote the safety of Formula 1 Grand Prix events."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
FWONA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of FWONA stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 572,555 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,117,522
- FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 175,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,779,022
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 131,775 shares (+81.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,074,371
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 128,642 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,811,073
- LINONIA PARTNERSHIP LP added 110,528 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,288,773
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 105,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,875,968
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 101,745 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,550,649
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FWONA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWONA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FWONA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWONA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.