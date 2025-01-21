Lobbying Update: $80,000 of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues pertaining to tax policy, tax reform and "tax extenders."

Monitor issues pertaining to energy efficiency for residential and commercial HVACR products.

Monitor issues pertaining to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and associated implementing legislation regarding the phase-down of HFC refrigerants."

LII Insider Trading Activity

LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL M SESSA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,455 shares for an estimated $7,682,396 .

. PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,773 shares for an estimated $5,719,638 .

. JOHN D TORRES (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,797 shares for an estimated $4,482,650 .

. TODD J TESKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,485,860 .

. CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,944 shares for an estimated $1,125,793 .

. JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,808 shares for an estimated $1,062,286 .

. KAREN H QUINTOS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $1,015,790 .

. JOHN W III NORRIS sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $976,412

GARY S BEDARD (EVP & Pres., Home Comfort Sol) sold 1,189 shares for an estimated $685,351

SHERRY BUCK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $622,105 .

. SHANE D WALL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $401,046.

LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of LII stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

