Lobbying Update: $80,000 of LAS VEGAS SANDS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of LAS VEGAS SANDS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade with China.

Issues related to international business and travel, and tourism

General monitoring of issues related to gaming and sports betting

Issues related to US-China relations"

LVS Insider Trading Activity

LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,732 shares for an estimated $10,861,707 .

. D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares for an estimated $1,325,349

MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

LVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of LVS stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

LVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LVS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.