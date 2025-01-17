Lobbying Update: $80,000 of KINDER MORGAN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of KINDER MORGAN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the interstate natural gas pipeline industry. Issues related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (Public Law 117-169). Issues related to pipeline safety reauthorization, including H.R. 6494, The Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2023, and H.R.7655, The Pipeline Safety, Modernization and Expansion Act of 2024. Issues related to the Environmental Protection Agency's Good Neighbor Rule. Issues related to S.4171, Making Pipelines Accountable to Consumers and Taxpayers Act (MPACT Act).

Issues related to critical infrastructure and cybersecurity impacting the interstate natural gas pipeline industry.

Issues related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (Public Law 117-169), focusing on corporate taxation and investment tax credits. Issues related to corporate taxation and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017(Public Law 115-97).

Issues related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission nominations process."

KMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 08/21.

KMI Insider Trading Activity

KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C PARK SHAPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $22,263,481 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,121 shares for an estimated $3,597,902 .

. DAX SANDERS (VP (Pres., Products Pipelines)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,069 shares for an estimated $1,114,464 .

. SITAL K MODY (V.P. (Pres.,Nat Gas Pipelines)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,582 shares for an estimated $984,630 .

. AMY W CHRONIS has made 3 purchases buying 11,973 shares for an estimated $256,776 and 0 sales.

KMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of KMI stock to their portfolio, and 599 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

